JK
Hall of Fame
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 89,727
-
- 230,600
-
- 0
After talking with several people now that fall camp has ended here are top 10 players that had good fall camps that I felt were noteworthy. There are a other players who looked good throughout camp, but these are 10 that stood out most to me.
1. Jalon Daniels- QB ... I said all summer the success of KU would be on the legs and arm of Daniels. The biggest thing was his health. He made it through fall camp and did everything that was asked of him. Having talked with several people in the program he looked good and moved around like the Jalon Daniels we have all seen when he's healthy. Talking to the players he brings a different mentality to the team when he's back on the field. A healthy Daniels is the top storyline of camp.
2. Dean Miller- DE... Going into fall camp there was a lot of talk who would come out of the race at the rush end on top. From what I get is Dean Miller won the competition, and he did it going away. I heard he was the best rush end in camp from start to finish. Miller has the most experience with other competition like Bai Jobe, DJ Warner, and Dak Brinkley only being in the program for seven months or less. Jobe was limited with a hand injury. Miller put on weight and turned a corner in camp and looked like his junior college film coming off the edge after his freshman season.
3. Cornell Wheeler- LB... The former four-star signee at Michigan stepped up in a big way that shows more than what he did on practice film. He took over as a leader and that was big with the loss of Rich Miller. Wheeler is the player who will make a lot of the calls and lead the defense. He told me his was focused on becoming a better leader and taking over in that role. I look for Wheeler to have a big year and provide an important role with leading the linebackers. That was a big question mark going into camp.
4. Caleb Taylor- DT... The defensive tackles might have been the group to have the best camp of all the position groups. Taylor stood out along with other defensive tackles, but he has been at the top of the list. Each when I asked who was having a good camp his name came up.
5. O.J. Burroughs- S... With talented players Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson every time I asked about the secondary, Burroughs was the first player mentioned. I heard he had four picks in camp and played well in every scrimmage. Like Wheeler, that is important because he is replacing the leadership Kenny Logan provided for several years.
6. Jayson Gilliom- LB... Going into fall camp I had Taiwan Berryhill penciled in as a starting LB. However, over the last couple weeks I believe Gilliom has closed the gap and in some instances been the starter in camp. Right now I think this competition is very tight and we won't know until the depth chart comes out. Gilliom is finally playing healthy after battling injuries.
7. Trevor Wilson- WR... I have heard he is the favorite deep target for Jalon Daniels and has had a good camp. He has also looked good on special teams. With his quickness and speed he gives the receivers an added dimension.
8. DJ Warner- DE... As fall camp went on, Warner started to show the explosiveness he did on film. He stared to adjust to the system and the speed of the game at the D1 level. Of all the DE, Warner has the fastest first two steps and shows the most twitch. His game is only get better and better as he gets stronger. His main weakness right now is only having a couple months with Gildersleeve, but that will improve.
9. Bryce Foster- C... When camp started Shane Bumgardner was the starting center and it went this way for a couple weeks. But I heard Foster started to pick up the pace and learn the system. Since then it has been a tight competition but recent intel said Foster has been getting more snaps with the 1's. I'm not sure how the first depth chart will lay out, but Foster has started to show why he started 28 games at A&M.
10. Tabor Allen- K... When fall camp started I would have bet money the kicking job would come down to Piepergerdes or Weinrich. But I have heard Allen might have had the best fall camp. I always only thought of him as a kickoff guy, but the battle right now is between Allen and Weinrich.
1. Jalon Daniels- QB ... I said all summer the success of KU would be on the legs and arm of Daniels. The biggest thing was his health. He made it through fall camp and did everything that was asked of him. Having talked with several people in the program he looked good and moved around like the Jalon Daniels we have all seen when he's healthy. Talking to the players he brings a different mentality to the team when he's back on the field. A healthy Daniels is the top storyline of camp.
2. Dean Miller- DE... Going into fall camp there was a lot of talk who would come out of the race at the rush end on top. From what I get is Dean Miller won the competition, and he did it going away. I heard he was the best rush end in camp from start to finish. Miller has the most experience with other competition like Bai Jobe, DJ Warner, and Dak Brinkley only being in the program for seven months or less. Jobe was limited with a hand injury. Miller put on weight and turned a corner in camp and looked like his junior college film coming off the edge after his freshman season.
3. Cornell Wheeler- LB... The former four-star signee at Michigan stepped up in a big way that shows more than what he did on practice film. He took over as a leader and that was big with the loss of Rich Miller. Wheeler is the player who will make a lot of the calls and lead the defense. He told me his was focused on becoming a better leader and taking over in that role. I look for Wheeler to have a big year and provide an important role with leading the linebackers. That was a big question mark going into camp.
4. Caleb Taylor- DT... The defensive tackles might have been the group to have the best camp of all the position groups. Taylor stood out along with other defensive tackles, but he has been at the top of the list. Each when I asked who was having a good camp his name came up.
5. O.J. Burroughs- S... With talented players Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson every time I asked about the secondary, Burroughs was the first player mentioned. I heard he had four picks in camp and played well in every scrimmage. Like Wheeler, that is important because he is replacing the leadership Kenny Logan provided for several years.
6. Jayson Gilliom- LB... Going into fall camp I had Taiwan Berryhill penciled in as a starting LB. However, over the last couple weeks I believe Gilliom has closed the gap and in some instances been the starter in camp. Right now I think this competition is very tight and we won't know until the depth chart comes out. Gilliom is finally playing healthy after battling injuries.
7. Trevor Wilson- WR... I have heard he is the favorite deep target for Jalon Daniels and has had a good camp. He has also looked good on special teams. With his quickness and speed he gives the receivers an added dimension.
8. DJ Warner- DE... As fall camp went on, Warner started to show the explosiveness he did on film. He stared to adjust to the system and the speed of the game at the D1 level. Of all the DE, Warner has the fastest first two steps and shows the most twitch. His game is only get better and better as he gets stronger. His main weakness right now is only having a couple months with Gildersleeve, but that will improve.
9. Bryce Foster- C... When camp started Shane Bumgardner was the starting center and it went this way for a couple weeks. But I heard Foster started to pick up the pace and learn the system. Since then it has been a tight competition but recent intel said Foster has been getting more snaps with the 1's. I'm not sure how the first depth chart will lay out, but Foster has started to show why he started 28 games at A&M.
10. Tabor Allen- K... When fall camp started I would have bet money the kicking job would come down to Piepergerdes or Weinrich. But I have heard Allen might have had the best fall camp. I always only thought of him as a kickoff guy, but the battle right now is between Allen and Weinrich.